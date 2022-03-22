St. Clair Shores police search for person of interest in string of larcenies

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – St. Clair Shores police are searching for a person of interest linked to several larcenies, they said.
The incidents happened in the area of Lakeshore Drive and Marter Road, according to authorities.
They’re searching for the man captured in the video below.
Anyone who recognizes him or has information about this case is asked to call authorities at 586-445-5310. Callers can remain anonymous.
SCSPD is asking for your assistance identifying a person of interest that may be involved in several larcenies near Lakeshore Drive and Marter Rd. If you have any information please contact Detective Murphy 586 445 5310, any tips can/will be anonymous.Posted by St. Clair Shores Police Department on Tuesday, March 22, 2022