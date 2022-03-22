St. Clair Shores police search for person of interest in string of larcenies

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – St. Clair Shores police are searching for a person of interest linked to several larcenies, they said.

The incidents happened in the area of Lakeshore Drive and Marter Road, according to authorities.

They’re searching for the man captured in the video below.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information about this case is asked to call authorities at 586-445-5310. Callers can remain anonymous.