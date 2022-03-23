39º

Local News

Detroit gets $57.5 million for flood prevention

First step is planning, public review, and then building a workforce to help make those changes

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, East Jefferson Avenue, Chalmers Street, Gary Brown, Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, Water, Sewer, Flood, Homeowner
Detroit is being awarded nearly $60 million to protect families living in flood-prone neighborhoods. The news is bringing some much-needed help to the city to help prevent this mess.

DETROITDetroit is being awarded nearly $60 million to protect families living in flood-prone neighborhoods.

The news is bringing some much-needed help to the city to help prevent this mess.

“Ours were up to the roof in water, in the house sewage, backs up,” said one homeowner.

East Jefferson Avenue and Chalmers Street is one of those neighborhoods that has ended up underwater more than once.

Seen in the video above was last summer.

“It’s not only happened to me but my neighbors, and I mean, we’ve lost a lot,” said another homeowner.

To say residents are fed up is an understatement.

“It’s just one thing after another,” said Scott. “Every time I’m ready to work on something, I’m spending thousands for cleanups from these floods.”

Scott says the temporary fix to those problems is causing more damage to his property’s seawall.

He was interested to learn about a new $57.5 million grant the city received for flood prevention and recovery.

“Help is on the way,” said Gary Brown of the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department. “It’s not going to all happen overnight. But we do have the dollars to put a fix to the problems they’ve been experiencing in the past.”

Brown hopes those federal funds will help move projects along.

“We have more projects in the engineering and design phase to help reduce flooding of homes and rebuild infrastructure,” Brown said.

Beginning April 1, the city will start installing backflow prevention valves to keep water out of basements. The hope is with these new dollars is that they can quickly get to all 11-neighborhoods that are prone to flooding.

The first step is planning, public review, and then building a workforce to help make those changes.

In order to do work for the infrastructure, it will require more workforce while also creating more job opportunities.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Pamela Osborne is thrilled to be back home at the station she grew up watching! You can watch her on Local 4 News Sundays and weeknights. Pamela joined the WDIV News Team in February 2022, after working at stations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

email

facebook

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter