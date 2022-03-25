Juror falls asleep during Whitmer kidnap plot trial; Judge says attorneys should be more interesting

Kaleb Franks, the second man convicted in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer, was back on the witness stand Friday (March 25), describing how he came in contact with the Wolverine Watchmen. But during the testimony, there was an issue involving a juror.

A juror fell asleep during the trial on Friday (March 25). The judge said the remedy for that is for both sides, the prosecution and defense, to be more interesting.

The judge was unhappy with the prosecution on Friday, and said they were inefficient. He has been unhappy with defense attorneys for long questioning.

Kaleb Franks described how he came in contact with the Wolverine Watchmen. Franks worked with Oakland County Circuit Court as a peer recovery coach. Franks has dealt with addiction and helped others in the court system with their addictions.

He said when COVID hit he had thoughts of hopelessness and suicide in 2020. That’s when he was recruited by members of the Wolverine Watchmen.

He met Adam Fox, the accused ringleader of the Whitmer kidnapping plot. Franks testified that Fox was a terrible shot with weapons and first told police Fox seemed to be playing make-believe in the training.

After the group was busted, Franks said he lied to the FBI, saying it felt like a member named Dan -- who was an undercover informant -- was leading Fox to continue with the kidnapping plan.

“I told him that I thought Dan fueled Adam’s fire. That was my quote,” Franks said.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with suicidal thoughts you are not alone. Help is available. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 to provide support at 800-273-8255.