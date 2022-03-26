2 firefighters injured in blaze at Detroit home

Two Detroit fire responders were hurt while battling an early morning fire.

DETROIT – Two firefighters were injured Saturday morning while responding to a fire at a Detroit home.

Two women live at the home on Briarcliff Road where the fire started, but they were out of town when it happened -- and were actually on their way home.

According to the Detroit Fire Department chief, firefighters went inside to put out the blaze, but two of them were injured.

Local 4 cameras were rolling as a firefighter was bandaged for burns. Two first responders were taken to the hospital, though officials said their injuries were minor.

Authorities say the fire is still under investigation, and it’s unclear how it started since no one was home at the time.

Neighbors called 911 around 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, once they noticed smoke coming from the Briarcliff Road home, near Detroit’s Woodlawn Cemetery near 8 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue.

Fire crews were ultimately able to contain the blaze.

The two injured firefighters are expected to be OK.

