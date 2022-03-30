Live stream: Macomb County officials discuss Great Lakes Water Authority rate increase

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Macomb County officials held a news briefing Wednesday morning to discuss the county’s response to a rate increase approved by the Great Lakes Water Authority.

This live stream has ended.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel was joined for the news briefing by public works Commissioner Candice Miller and public works Chief Deputy Brian Baker, as well as other local leaders.

Last month, the GLWA approved a rate increase for consumers beginning in July. The water rates are expected to increase up to 3.7%, with sewer charges increasing by 2.4%, officials said.

Read more: Great Lakes Water Authority approves 3.7% rate hike