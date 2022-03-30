43º

LIVE

Local News

Live stream: Macomb County officials discuss Great Lakes Water Authority rate increase

ClickOnDetroit Staff

Tags: Macomb County, County Executive, Mark Hackel, Public Works Commission, Candice Miller, GLWA, Great Lakes Water Authority, Money, Consumers, Water, Sewer, Local News, Watch Live, Live Stream
Great Lakes Water Authority (WDIV)

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Macomb County officials held a news briefing Wednesday morning to discuss the county’s response to a rate increase approved by the Great Lakes Water Authority.

This live stream has ended.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel was joined for the news briefing by public works Commissioner Candice Miller and public works Chief Deputy Brian Baker, as well as other local leaders.

Last month, the GLWA approved a rate increase for consumers beginning in July. The water rates are expected to increase up to 3.7%, with sewer charges increasing by 2.4%, officials said.

Read more: Great Lakes Water Authority approves 3.7% rate hike

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.