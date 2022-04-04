Michigan Mayor Mike Duggan tests positive for COVID

Mayor Duggan is working from home Monday (April 4) after testing positive for COVID. He announced Sunday on social media, saying that the virus finally caught up with him after two years.

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan is working from home Monday (April 4) after testing positive for COVID.

He announced Sunday on social media, saying that the virus finally caught up with him after two years.

Mayor Duggan is improving days after contracting COVID, and he credits being vaccinated for how exactly he’s handling having the virus.

“Saturday, I was looking forward to going out to Ann Arbor for the spring football game, and when I got up, I wasn’t feeling very well, and I didn’t feel like going out, which is really unusual,” Duggan said. “So I took a COVID test, and I was negative.

One day later, on Sunday, the Mayor’s symptoms got worse. The next thing he knew, he was testing positive for COVID.

“I probably had 40 or 50 COVID tests in the last two years,” Duggan said. “So that was a pretty big shock to see that positive test result.”

Mayor Duggan even has a message for Detroiters who may still be on the fence about the vaccine. It’s something we’ve already heard from the healthcare experts.

The shot in the arm in no way means that you’re completely shielded from the virus, but because he’s been boosted, his symptoms are nowhere near as bad as they’ve been for others.

“I’m not 100%, but I’m getting there, and I feel like I may be 100% tomorrow,” Duggan said. “So, I’m in day two, and I’m able to have this conversation with you. There’s no way that would have happened If I hadn’t gotten the shots and got boosted.”

He suggests that citizens of Detroit and whoever may be watching keep their guards up, even though specific COVID numbers are going down.

“I think that at this point, COVID is going to be with us for a long time to come and the best thing that you can do right now is protect yourself against the worst symptoms,” Duggan said. “You don’t want to be in the hospital on a ventilator. You don’t want to die.”