Shovel-wielding thief tries to steal more than $700 worth of meat from Traverse City restaurant

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A man was arrested last week after he tried to steal more than $700 worth of meat from a Traverse City restaurant and attacked employees with a shovel, according to Up North Live.

Officials said the man went into Mode’s Bum Steer around noon Thursday (March 31) and tried to assault employees with a shovel. He ran out the back door and was chased by staff into an alley, according to authorities.

He tried to make off with more than $700 worth of meat from the store, police said.

An employee from Flying Noodle tackled the man and held him until officers arrived, authorities said.

Police suspect the man is also responsible for stealing $140 worth of CBD products from a wellness spa earlier in the day.

He was arrested on suspicion of larceny and obstructing police.