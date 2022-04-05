Attorney for man who pleaded guilty in Whitmer kidnapping trial discusses case during deliberation

Tuesday was the second day of deliberations for the four men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

As the jury deliberated deep into the day, part of the testimony under consideration was from the leader of the Wolverine Watchmen, Ty Garbin. He pleaded guilty and revealed everything he knew about the plot during the trial.

“He has always thought it was the right thing to do, and he’s going in there and answering questions,” said Mark Satawa, Garbin’s attorney.

This is the only interview Satawa has given since Garbin testified and told the jury that the plot to kidnap Whitmer was real.

Satawa said Garbin has gone from anti-government extremist to a changed man.

“We have seen a really nice progression and maturation in him over the last months,” Satawa said. “He has found himself, and is moving in a good direction. He has fantastic family support.”

The four men are facing the possibility of life in prison.