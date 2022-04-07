Eastbound I-96 reopens in Detroit after 2 semis crash causing natural gas spill

DETROIT – Eastbound lanes of I-96 were shut down Wednesday night in Detroit after police said two semi trucks crashed, causing a natural gas spill.
The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m.
The freeway was closed at Martin Luther King Boulevard. Traffic was being routed off at Warren Avenue. The freeway reopened around 9:45 p.m.
There are currently no reports of injuries.
Traffic now flowing again on I-96 @ MLK following a HAZMAT situation forced the closure of the freeway for several hours. @Local4News pic.twitter.com/qMEUCVD5z8— @𝙽𝙸𝙶𝙷𝚃𝙲𝙰𝙼 (@nightcam) April 7, 2022
🚨BREAKING:Freeway closure EB I-96 at MLK. FCA semi tractor wrecks. It's powered by natural gas, it's leaking. HAZMAT1 declared. More at 10 on #Local4+ at 10 and @Local4News at 11 pic.twitter.com/Oa4h4qvpJK— @𝙽𝙸𝙶𝙷𝚃𝙲𝙰𝙼 (@nightcam) April 7, 2022