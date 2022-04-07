46º

Eastbound I-96 reopens in Detroit after 2 semis crash causing natural gas spill

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

DETROIT – Eastbound lanes of I-96 were shut down Wednesday night in Detroit after police said two semi trucks crashed, causing a natural gas spill.

The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m.

The freeway was closed at Martin Luther King Boulevard. Traffic was being routed off at Warren Avenue. The freeway reopened around 9:45 p.m.

There are currently no reports of injuries.

