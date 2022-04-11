Bus driver didn’t activate stop lights for 13-year-old Detroit boy who was killed by car, police say

DETROIT – A Detroit bus driver has been charged because she didn’t turn on the safety stop lights for a 13-year-old boy who was struck by a car and killed while crossing the street, officials said.

Detroit police officers were called at 4:41 p.m. Wednesday (April 6) to the area of East Nevada and Healy avenues. When they arrived, they learned that Zyiar Harris, 13, of Detroit, had been struck by a car while trying to cross the street after getting off a Detroit Public Schools Community District bus.

Medical officials were already providing attention to Zyiar when police arrived. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries on Sunday, according to authorities.

Debra White, 65, of Detroit, was the driver of the ABC Bus Company bus that had taken Zyiar from school to the location, officials said.

Ad

White is accused of failing to activate the bus stop lights and stop sign for Zyiar to safely cross the street, Wayne County prosecutors said.

She is charged with second-degree child abuse and failure to stop at a scene resulting in death.

White was arraigned Sunday at 36th District Court and is being held on $36,000 bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 19, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. April 26.