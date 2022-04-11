Genesee County clerk charged with intimidating witness, willful neglect of duty

FLINT, Mich. – Genesee County Clerk John Gleason has been charged with intimidating a witness and willful neglect of duty.

The two-count complaint against Gleason was authorized Wednesday (April 7), but the alleged crimes happened between December 2019 and March 2022 in Flint, according to authorities.

Bribing, intimidating and/or interfering with witnesses is a felony punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine, officials said.

Willful neglect of duty by a public officer is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year behind bars and/or a $1,000 fine, according to prosecutors.

Tuscola County prosecutors have been appointed to the case by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The criminal complaint alleges that Gleason “did, by threat or intimidation, discourage or attempt to discourage an individual from attending as a witness, testifying, or giving information at, and/or by threat or intimidation, influence or attempt to influence testimony at, and/or by threat or intimidation, encourage or attempt to encourage an individual to avoid legal process.”

He is also accused of willfully neglecting to perform duties enjoined upon him by state law.