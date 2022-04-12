Actor, comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at age 67

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried performs at a David Lynch Foundation Benefit for Veterans with PTSD in New York on April 30, 2016. When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over an Oscars ceremony punchline, other comedians felt the sting. Smith's action comes during a stressful time for comedy. Which is the worst crime here? veteran comedian Gilbert Gottfried said in an interview with The Associated Press. Chris Rock being physically assaulted? Or Chris Rock making a joke? That's it, pure and simple. He made a joke. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67 after a long battle with illness, his family announced Tuesday.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” the family posted on his official Twitter account. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children.

“Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”