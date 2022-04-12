Actor, comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at age 67

Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67 after a long battle with illness, his family announced Tuesday.
“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” the family posted on his official Twitter account. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children.
“Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”
