Dearborn man charged for allegedly distributing child pornography, officials say

Officials have announced that 51-year-old Sean McClanahan was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison on charges of distributing child pornography.

A press release states that court records have evidence that the Dearborn resident sent a link containing files of child pornography to an undercover officer in early July 2018. Officials stated in the release that McClanahan admitted guilt to the event as well as involvement with more than 600 images of pornography, which includes toddlers and infants.

The United States Department of Justice writes that this is McClanahan’s second conviction for a federal child pornography offense.

“Each time an image of an abused child is distributed or viewed online, it revictimizes that child,” states U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison in a press release. “We will protect these children and hold individuals accountable each and every time they prey on our most vulnerable citizens.”