Spring cleaning underway in Detroit: What you need to know about yard waste pickup

Ann Arbor residents have been stockpiling yard waste during the coronavirus pandemic.

Detroit residents are getting a helping hand when cleaning up their yard waste.

The City of Detroit has announced that for the next 36 weeks, the city will collect yard waste. Detroit officials recommended that residents place grass clippings, twigs and leaves in a biodegradable paper bag. According to a press release, The City of Detroit Department of Public Works will pick up yard waste bi-weekly. The city would like to remind residents to place their yard waste bags at least six feet from city garbage containers during scheduled waste pickup.

If you would like to drop off your yard waste, here are free drop-off locations:

Southfield Yard: Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Davison Yard: Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

J. Fons Transfer Station: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The city would like to note that yard waste placed in plastic bags won’t be picked up. For more information on your neighborhood’s waste pickup, click here.