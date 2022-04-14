60-year-old Minnesotan detained for threatening Metro Detroit mosques

DEARBORN, Mich. – On Tuesday, a 60-year-old man from Minneapolis was taken into custody by Michigan State Police while traveling to Metro Detroit. Police say he was on a mission to threaten houses of worship in the area.

The Dearborn Police Department wrote in a press release that the 60-year-old made statements about “blowing up” mosques during his travel to Detroit.

Officials have reported that the subject was allegedly ramming into vehicles during his drive and, according to statements, purposely ramming into cars driven by persons of color. The news release also states that the subject was making derogatory remarks about minorities and women when encountered by police.

Michigan State Police arrested the subject in Paw Paw, located on the west side of the state.

According to Dearborn Police Department’s news release, the subject is currently held at Van Buren County Jail and is pending charges. The release also states that the FBI will continue investigating the subject’s house of worship threats.