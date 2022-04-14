License Plate Readers could be used to curb crime in Ypsilanti Township

A new crime-fighting tool in Ypsilanti Township has some people concerned about privacy. The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is presenting a plan to use license plate readers to help fight crime. Close to 200 people weighed in, in real-time as law enforcement officials were doing their pitch on how and in what capacity the technology would be used.

“Our problem we’re trying to solve with everyone else is community safety, well-being being challenged on a variety of levels. Nationally and locally, we’re concerned about the increase in violent crime,” Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton.

Clayton believes LPR or License Plate Readers could help deputies track down offenders of violent crimes.

Right now, the sheriff’s office, which polices Ypsilanti Township, is trying to determine if the technology is a good fit, but they didn’t want to explore the option without public input, and there was a lot of it.

“It seems that we overwhelmingly do not want it,” said Shalina Maple. “So if you are truly concerned with what the people want, there’s your answer, and we can stop this project now.”

LPR cameras would not be used for surveillance or to record videos.

The camera itself would sit dormant until a car passes by. As it does, the camera would capture a still image of it.

Deputies say the images would be used in cases where there is a vehicle description in certain kinds of crimes.

The images would not be used in tracking down offenders of low-level offenses.

“People are afraid to walk in West Willow or move here because of crime, and I’m hoping this will help solve crimes and make it safer in my neighborhood,” said Joann McCollum.

The cameras, if used, would be purchased by the township.

The data gathered would be encrypted and stored on a cloud that police agencies would only use.

Sharman Spieser is hoping residents can intervene.

“Sounds like if Ypsi Township residents say no to all the township leaders loudly and clearly, we can stop this from happening,” said Spieser.

In addition to getting feedback from residents in the community, the sheriff’s office plans on having discussions with the ACLU to discuss some of the greater privacy concerns that was brought up during Wednesdays discussion.