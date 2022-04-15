47º

Emily Barr, former president, CEO of Graham Media Group, inducted into Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame

Barr led GMG for 10 years before retirement

Tags: Emily Barr, Hall Of Fame, Cable And Broadcasting Hall Of Fame, New York City, New York
Emily Barr was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame on April 14, 2022. (WDIV)

Emily Barr, the former president and CEO of Graham Media Group, has been inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame.

Barr led our company for 10 years before retiring earlier this year, and she was honored Thursday night at a gala in New York City.

Here’s here bio from the Hall of Fame induction:

