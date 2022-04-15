Police searching for suspects after woman shot, carjacked at Warren gas station

Police in Warren are looking for a cold-blooded gunman. They say he shot a woman at a gas station on Eight Mile Road just west of Mound in the overnight hours and then took her keys and her car, leaving her bleeding on the ground.

WARREN, Mich. – Police in Warren are searching for suspects accused of shooting a woman at a gas station Friday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at a Sunoco gas station on 8 Mile Road and Ryan Road. The man is accused of taking her keys, her car, and leaving her bleeding on the ground.

The victim’s 2015 Nissan Altima sedan has been located and was brought to Warren police headquarters. The gas cap was still ajar. The vehicle was located after a day-long search.

Police said the victim is a 38-year-old woman who had been shot three times. She was struck once in the abdomen and twice in the leg.

Police have footage of the shooting but are not releasing it. They did say the shooter fired the weapon five times.

When police arrived, they applied a tourniquet and the woman was transported to a hospital. She is expected to be OK.

Police said the thieves did not demand her vehicle. They said they pulled up to her while she was pumping gas, nearly struck her vehicle -- then pulled in behind her. Then they shot her, police said. When she was on the ground the thieves took her keys and stole her vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

