‘You are going to die today’: Court documents shed light on Ypsilanti robbery

YPSILANTI, Mich. – It was a daring robbery in broad daylight that only lasted a few minutes but took place in three acts, across just over 1000 feet.

It all began at the Dollar Tree, involving four suspects, Trevon Pickett, Nishawn Sankey, Anjahne Wright, and an unnamed minor.

The suspects went inside the establishment just before 9 a.m. on September 24.

Staggered but working together, one of the suspects bought a bottle of fruit punch, a length of white rope, and two sets of safety gloves. It would be the last things they would purchase that morning.

Act two began minutes later as Wright went into the Boost Mobile store and started asking questions about products and pricing, making the employee nervous.

The rest of the suspects rushed into the store moments later.

The suspects confronted the employee and tied the rope around his neck, pulling it so tight he couldn’t breathe.

According to new court filings from this week, one of the accused told the victim: “You are going to die today,” before kicking him on the ground.

They were able to grab a bag full of things from the store like phones, a portable hotspot, chargers, and the stolen wallet and passport of the employee they had tied up.

But by then, the police had been called, and the robbers took off for act three.

The suspects ran across the parking lot behind the nearby HomeGoods, coming over through a chain-link fence. They were eventually caught at the apartments.

When sheriff’s deputies searched the complex, they found the stolen goods, which brought the curtain down and the robbery to an end.

The suspects are facing the felony crime of interfering with interstate commerce by violence and could face 20 years in prison.