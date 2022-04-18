Auburn Hills police post video of raccoon ‘surrendering’ to officer during ‘search warrant’

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Auburn Hills police posted a video of a raccoon inside a garbage bin “surrendering” to an officer during a “search warrant.”

“Here is actual video of a search warrant our officers served this weekend,” the Auburn Hills Police Department posted on Facebook. “The bandit surrendered without incident.”

The video shows an officer knocking on the top of the trash bin and backing away. Moments later, a raccoon’s head poked out of the opening.

You can watch the video below.