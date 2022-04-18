38º

Auburn Hills police post video of raccoon ‘surrendering’ to officer during ‘search warrant’

‘The bandit surrendered without incident.’

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

A raccoon in an Auburn Hills garbage bin. (Auburn Hills Police Department)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.Auburn Hills police posted a video of a raccoon inside a garbage bin “surrendering” to an officer during a “search warrant.”

“Here is actual video of a search warrant our officers served this weekend,” the Auburn Hills Police Department posted on Facebook. “The bandit surrendered without incident.”

The video shows an officer knocking on the top of the trash bin and backing away. Moments later, a raccoon’s head poked out of the opening.

You can watch the video below.

Here is actual video of a search warrant our Officers served this weekend. The bandit surrendered without incident. #SearchWarrant #TrashPanda

Posted by Auburn Hills Police Department on Monday, April 18, 2022

