High school student among 3 charged in carjacking, shooting at Warren gas station

WARREN, Mich. – Three people are facing a string of charges including attempted murder and carjacking after an attack at a Warren gas station.

Prosecutors said they walked up and shot a woman several times while she was pumping gas, then fled the scene with her car.

Warren police have said it was a particularly cold-blooded crime. A high school senior is among the three charged. The three were arraigned in 37th District Court on Monday (April 18) afternoon.

Javon Lamont Oliver is a senior at Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School in Detroit. He is accused of shooting a Livonia woman once in the abdomen and twice in the leg.

Warren police Executive Lt. David Kriss said the shooting happened quickly and without warning.

“The robbery, there was no verbal threat, no threat with the gun, no attempt to gain the keys or gain the car. They just pulled up and started shooting,” Kriss said.

Oliver is facing a dozen felony counts, including assault with intent to murder, carjacking and weapons charges.

Charged with him is Michael McCall Jr., 20, of Detroit, who is facing seven felonies in the carjacking. He’s being held on a $750,000 cash bond.

Police said 27-year-old Shakira Johnise-Davnetta Hayes was the driver and is now facing five felony counts in the carjacking.

“I didn’t hurt anybody. Listen, please, please, please give me a chance. Please give me a bond and I’ll come to court and do everything I’ll have to do. I’ll get a job,” Shakira Johnise-Davnetta Hayes said.

She is being held on a half-million dollar cash surety bond. Oliver has a $1 million cash bond.

Prosecutors said in open court that all three of the suspects have admitted to their roles in the carjacking.

If they post bond they will be required to use GPS tethers.

