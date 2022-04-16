3 arrested in carjacking, shooting at Warren gas station, police say

WARREN, Mich. – Three people have been arrested in connected with a carjacking and shooting in Warren early Friday morning that left a woman in critical condition.

At about 3 a.m. on Friday, April 15, a woman was shot several times amid a carjacking at a gas station on 8 Mile Road near Van Dyke Avenue, Warren police said.

According to police, a 38-year-old woman in a Nissan Altima was pumping gas at the gas station when a white Yukon pulled up behind her vehicle. A person reportedly exited the Yukon, walked over to the woman’s vehicle and shot her several times.

The suspect stole the Nissan, and the Yukon also pulled away from the gas station, so at least two individuals were suspected to be involved in the carjacking.

The 38-year-old woman was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

On Saturday, Warren police said that three people were arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the incident. Two men and one woman are in police custody and scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, April 18. It is currently unclear what charges they are each facing.

Police say a search warrant was conducted in Detroit and led to the arrests. The suspects’ identities have not yet been released.

Authorities initially reported that the incident was a carjacking, then said later Friday that they did not believe it was a carjacking. In an update Saturday morning, Warren police have identified the incident as a random carjacking. Officials say this was not a targeted crime.

Police have not provided an update on the 38-year-old woman’s condition. No other details are available at this time.

