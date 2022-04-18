Mexican Pizza making a comeback after being gone from Taco Bell’s menu since 2020

Taco Bell is thinking outside the bun and has announced the return of its Mexican Pizza.

The fast-food chain had pop star Doja Cat break the news to her fans on social media.

“I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way!” she told her audience in a video from her performance this past weekend at Coachella.

Taco Bell Mexican pizza (CNN Newsource)

The beloved food item was removed from Taco Bell’s menu in 2020. After many petitions, memorials and rumors, the company is finally giving the people what they have always wanted.

According to the company, those part of Taco Bell’s loyalty program will have early access to the pizza beginning May 17. Participating restaurants will hard launch the item on May 19.

Those unfamiliar with the Mexican Pizza should know that it is made with ground beef and refried beans and sandwiched together with two tortillas. To top off the menu item is melted cheese and diced tomatoes.

