Craftsman, Troy-Bilt riding lawn mowers recalled because they can keep going when brake is pressed

Craftsman and Troy-Bilt riding lawn mowers are being recalled because they can fail to come to a complete stop and continue to move at about one mile per hour when the clutch/brake pedal is fully depressed.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said they pose a low-speed crash hazard. Around 6,200 units have been recalled. Officials said consumers should stop using the recalled lawn mowers and contact Craftsman or Troy-Bilt for a free inspection and repair. Pickup and delivery of the lawn mower will be arranged if necessary at no cost to the consumer.

Have a Craftsman lawn mower? Call 866-864-2949 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Saturdays, or online by clicking here

Have a Troy-Bilt lawn mower? Call 888-848-6038 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, or online by clicking here

The recall involves Craftsman 30″ mini and Troy-Bilt TB30 riding lawn mowers. The lawn mowers are red and black. Troy-Bilt or Craftsman are printed on the front column.

Recalled lawn mowers are not marked with a green X. They were manufactured from July 20, 2021 through December 17, 2022. They have serial numbers 1G20MB20001 through 1L17MB20228.

No injuries have been reported. The lawn mowers were sold at Home Depot and Lowes nationwide for about $1,600. Click here to learn more about this particular recall.

Brand Model SKU Troy-Bilt 13B726JD023 1004822873 13AC26JD023 1006771776 13AC26JD066 Craftsman 13BC26JD093 CMXGRAM1130035 13AC26JD093

