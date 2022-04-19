39º

Judge denies motion to reduce bond for parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter

James, Jennifer Crumbley facing involuntary manslaughter charges

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

OXFORD, Mich. – A judge has denied the motion to reduce bond for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter.

The defense used Tuesday’s (April 19) pretrial hearing to request lowering the couple’s $500,000 bond. Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl A. Matthews cited the Crumbleys’ alleged attempt to evade custody as a reason for denying that request.

“The defendants’ own actions leading up to their arrest make the current bond appropriate,” Matthews said. “Therefore, I’m denying the motion to reduce the bond.”

Matthews said she’s dedicated to making this a “speedy” trial, but acknowledged that the circumstances will make it an unconventional case.

Both parents are facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter for their alleged role in failing to prevent the high school shooting.

The Crumbleys’ son, Ethan Crumbley, is accused of opening fire during school hours on Nov. 30, 2021, killing four students and injuring seven other people.

Prosecutors accuse James and Jennifer Crumbley of neglecting their son and ignoring warning signs of his disturbing behavior. They are also accused of purchasing and supplying their son with the handgun that was used in the fatal shooting last year.

