38º

LIVE

Local News

Man rescued after falling 25-50 feet into well in Warren, police say

Man has cuts, bruises, possible leg injury

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Warren, Macomb County, Local, Well Rescue, Hayes Road, 9 Mile Road, Warren Fire Department, Warren Firefighters
The scene of a Warren well rescue on April 19, 2022. (WDIV)

WARREN, Mich. – A man was rescued Tuesday after he fell 25-50 feet into a well in Warren, firefighters said.

Officials received a call at 7:05 a.m. Tuesday (April 19) from the area of 9 Mile and Hayes roads.

A cleaning crew found the man and called authorities. He was pulled out by firefighters.

Officials said he has cuts, bruises, and a possible leg injury.

It’s unclear how the man fell into the well. He was loaded into an EMS rig and taken to a nearby hospital.

No additional information was revealed.

Firefighters rescued a man from a well on April 19, 2022, in Warren. (WDIV)
The scene of a Warren well rescue on April 19, 2022. (WDIV)

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email