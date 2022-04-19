Man rescued after falling 25-50 feet into well in Warren, police say

The scene of a Warren well rescue on April 19, 2022.

WARREN, Mich. – A man was rescued Tuesday after he fell 25-50 feet into a well in Warren, firefighters said.

Officials received a call at 7:05 a.m. Tuesday (April 19) from the area of 9 Mile and Hayes roads.

A cleaning crew found the man and called authorities. He was pulled out by firefighters.

Officials said he has cuts, bruises, and a possible leg injury.

It’s unclear how the man fell into the well. He was loaded into an EMS rig and taken to a nearby hospital.

No additional information was revealed.

