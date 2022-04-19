Michigan resources you can use to help survivors during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

A sexual assault evidence collection kit is checked in by a forensic analyst for testing in the biology lab at the Houston Forensic Science Center Thursday, April 2, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

The Sexual Assault Hotline is completely confidential and available 24/7 to call at 855-864-2374.

April is known as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

From nonprofits to sororities, many organizations try to raise awareness on how others can help those who have experienced assault and know what sexual assault really means.

According to Michigan.gov, about 85% of sexual assault incidents happen by someone the survivor knows. Perpetrators can target both men and women of all ages. With that in mind, RAINN reports that every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted, and only 25 out of every 1,000 perpetrators will end up behind bars.

When it comes to Michigan, MPHI reports that about 25% of Michiganders do not think that getting consent from their partner is important.

It can take a survivor awhile to come forward with what has happened to them. Sometimes, a trauma response will leave those with a freeze, fight or flight response.

Survivors have a right to be notified by law enforcement in Michigan if the perpetrator of their assault has been arrested or released if a police report has been filed. They may also have the right to ask about the status of their case, and survivors have a right to ask about their evidence kit testing results. Click here to learn more about the criminal process.

RAINN states that there are multiple punishments for criminal sexual conduct in the first degree in the state of Michigan. The charges can vary from imprisonment of any term of years to life in prison.

A traumatic event can exhaust those who have gone through it. Mentally, emotionally and physically, it can wear down a survivor. Content can trigger survivors when consuming any media such as news, social, movies, and TV shows.

RAINN recommend these tips:

Pay attention to the warnings via TV guides and movie reviews.

You are in control of what you do. From news to movies, remembering that as a survivor, you can turn on and off any media is crucial.

For social media, RAINN writes that sharing can be a double-edged sword. Utilizing Reddit and Instagram can give survivors an outlet, but the downside is that your story will be out on the internet. The organization wants to remind survivors that not everyone uses social media for good and that consulting with an organization specializing in comforting those who have been assaulted might be a better fit.

Below are local resources where survivors and loved ones can seek comfort and information.

Macomb County:

Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services (ACCESS), Survivor Empowerment Program

Phone: 586-722-6036 (Sterling Heights location)

24-hour Crisis Line: 833-STAND-4U (833-782-6348)

Common Ground

Phone: 248-451-2600

24-hour Crisis Line: 1-800-231-1127

Turning Point

Phone: 586-463-4430

24-hour Crisis Line: 586-463-6990

Oakland County:

Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services (ACCESS), Survivor Empowerment Program

Phone: 586-722-6036 (Sterling Heights location)

24-hour Crisis Line: 833-STAND-4U (833-782-6348)

HAVEN

Phone: 248-334-1284

24-hour Crisis Line: 248-334-1274 or 877-922-1274

Equality Michigan (Triangle Foundation)

Phone: 313-537-7000

Washtenaw County:

Common Ground

Phone: 248-451-2600

24-hour Crisis Line: 1-800-231-1127

Equality Michigan (Triangle Foundation)

Phone: 313-537-7000

SafeHouse Center

Phone: 734-973-0242

24-hour Crisis Line: 734-995-5444

Wayne County:

Alternatives for Girls

Phone: 313-361-4000

24-hour Crisis Line: 888-AFG-3919

Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services (ACCESS), Survivor Empowerment Program

Phone: 313-296-9838 (Detroit location); 313-216-2202 (Dearborn location)

24-hour Crisis Line: 833-STAND-4U (833-782-6348)

Centro Multicultural La Familia, Inc.

Phone (Call): 248-858-7800

Phone (Text): 248-858-2653

Common Ground

Phone: 248-451-2600

24-hour Crisis Line: 1-800-231-1127

SASHA Center

Phone: 1-888-865-7055

Click here to see if there are any convicted sex offenders in your area.