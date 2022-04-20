Metro Detroit dads host diaper drive to help families in need around Wayne County

Studies show that one in three families in the United States can’t afford diapers. A necessity for families that are increasingly becoming more and more expensive. A group of dads got together to host a diaper drive to help families in Wayne County for Starfish Family Services located in Inkster. They call their initiative Dads For Diapers also known as D4D. These dads have a goal of gathering 1,000 diapers and they exceeded that goal by three times the amount. According to a press release, D4D was able to give out 3,103 diapers and 13,078 wipes to families in need.

INKSTER, Mich. – Studies show that one in three families in the United States can’t afford diapers. A necessity for families that are increasingly becoming more and more expensive.

A group of dads got together to host a diaper drive to help families in Wayne County for Starfish Family Services located in Inkster. They call their initiative Dads For Diapers also known as D4D. These dads have a goal of gathering 1,000 diapers and they exceeded that goal by three times the amount.

According to a press release, D4D collected 3,102 diapers and 13,078 wipes, which will be distributed to Starfish families.

Dads for Diapers (Starfish Family Services)

D4D is working with Starfish Family Services to continue helping families that are in need of necessities.

Established in 1963, Starfish Family Services provides assistance to approximately 3,600 families each year and has 17 centers across Metro Detroit.

For this Inkster-based nonprofit, diapers are the #1 requested item on its wishlist. For those that would like to make a donation to cover the cost of disposable diapers or other item’s on the nonprofit’s wish list, click here.