Clawson police report 2 incidents of ‘stranger danger,’ children describe similar suspects

CLAWSON, Mich. – Police said a suspicious man approached two children playing in the Baker Center playground in Clawson.

The incident happened at 7 p.m. on Saturday (April 23) in the Baker Center playground. The children were 12 years old and 6 years old.

The children said they were afraid of the man and jumped a fence to avoid him.

The Baker Center playground incident was the second incident that day.

Police said another incident happened at Paul A Schalm Elementary at 1 p.m. on the same day.

Police said a suspicious man drove into the school’s north parking lot and followed an 11-year-old child while telling him not to be scared.

The child ran to another adult who intervened. The suspicious man drove away, police said.

Police said the children from both incidents gave similar descriptions of the suspect or suspects.

The man has been described as having tan skin, being between 25 to 35 years old with a thin build. Police said he’s been described as being 5′8′' tall with short dark hair.

The vehicle is believed to be a white SUV or a possible gray or silver Chevrolet Equinox.

