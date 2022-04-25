Grand Rapids police releases name of officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids police have released the name of the officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop on April 4.

Patrick Lyoya was pulled over on April 4 for allegedly having an unregistered license plate. Several different cameras recorded the roughly three-minute interaction.

Grand Rapids police Chief Eric Winstrom said in a statement that Officer Christopher Schurr was placed on administrative leave following the deadly shooting. Officials say Schurr is still on administrative leave and is stripped of his police powers.

According to a news release, Michigan State Police are still investigating the situation.

Related: Officer’s camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya’s death

Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, was stopped by Schurr on April 4. There are four videos that have been released of the confrontation between the officer and Lyoya.

Ad

Patrick Lyoya was pulled over on April 4 for allegedly having an unregistered license plate. Several different cameras recorded the roughly three-minute interaction.

Recap of the traffic stop that occurred on April 4:

There is video footage of the officer pulling over Lyoya, citing that his plates weren’t registered to his car. Lyoya is seen exiting his car as an officer told him to get back inside. Footage shows the officer speaking to Lyoya, asking him to get his driver’s license. He opens the door and says something to a man in the passenger side. He then closes the door and appears to try to flee the officer, which results in some pushing and shoving.

Lyoya then begins to run away from the officer, onto a nearby lawn, where the officer chases him down and tackles him to the ground. The officer keeps asking Lyoya to “stop resisting,” as he and Lyoya continue to struggle for control.

The officer then takes out his Taser and fires it at Lyoya (he was not hit by the Taser), who then appears to grab the officer’s Taser gun.

The officer repeatedly tells him to “let go” of the Taser gun, before taking out his handgun and pointing it against Lyoya’s back, while he seemingly had Lyoya face down on the ground. He asks Lyoya to release the Taser gun again before firing a fatal shot into his head. At no point was Lyoya armed with a fatal weapon.

Ad

Read more: Grand Rapids police video shows officer’s fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya