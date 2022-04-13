Live stream at 3: Grand Rapids police to release video in fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Police Department says it will release video that shows one of its officers shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, during a confrontation with police earlier this month.

The shooting happened on April 4 in Grand Rapids. At the time, Grand Rapids Police said Lyoya tried to run away from an officer because he was worried about being arrested, which led to a “lengthy” fight, and Lyola was shot and killed. The officer’s name has not been released.

In a statement Tuesday, Grand Rapids police chief Eric Winstrom said the department will release several sources of video on Wednesday, during a live press conference at 3 p.m. -- we’ll have the event live streaming in the video player above, or live on your TV using Local 4+ (🚨🚨 A note to live stream viewers: The video from police will contain graphic images resulting in loss of life , as well as graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised🚨🚨)

Ad

“Prior to the public release of the videos taken from the body worn camera, in-car camera, a cell phone and a home surveillance system, I will hold a press conference to provide additional context to the footage, provide an update and explain next steps in the investigative process,” Winstrom explained. “The video release will ensure that the integrity of the investigation, in the interests of justice and accountability, will be protected,” Winstrom added.

Michigan State Police and the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office are reviewing the incident, but a decision on possible charges is not expected this week. Kent County’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Stephen Cohle, said he completed the autopsy on the day of Lyoya’s death, but toxicology results haven’t been publicly released. He said the full report would not be released until state police complete an investigation.

Ad

Protests surrounding the shooting have been taking place around Grand Rapids over the last week, with faith leaders called for peace and justice ahead of the video release.