Michigan’s Governor Whitmer reacts to kidnap plot verdicts

For the first time, Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke publicly about the verdicts in one of the largest domestic terrorism cases in recent history. The alleged plot to kidnap the governor renewed national concerns about violent extremism and raised questions about the conduct of the FBI.

The day the jury acquitted two men, and a judge declared a mistrial for two others, Representative Debbie Dingle tweeted out. Dingle wrote she was deeply concerned the decision would give people further license to choose violence and threats.

Governor Whitmer agrees.

Whiter says she is worried as there are great public servants who do this work because they care about their communities. “The fact that this could have an additional chilling effect on people’s desire to run for office or hold any office like a public health commissioner or Secretary of State or municipal leader, I think that it is a very it concerning development for anyone who thinks they want to serve and we all pay the price if that’s the case.”

The Whitmer trial lasted 20 days.

Daniel Harris of Lake Orion and Brandon Caserta of Canton Township were found not guilty. A mistrial was declared against the accused ringleaders Adam Fox of Potterville and Barry Croft of Delaware.

“I have faith that the criminal justice system ultimately does work and produce the right outcome, and I don’t think it’s the end of the story,” said Whitmer.