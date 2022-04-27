More lane closures on I-96 this weekend: What you need to know

The Michigan Department of Transportation is warning residents that I-96 will be down to one lane between the I-275/I696/M-5 interchange and Kent Lake Road.

The news release states that eastbound I-96 from Kent Lake Road to Wixom Road will have one lane open on Friday and Saturday.

For westbound I-96 from Beck Road to Kent Lake Road, there will also be one lane open on Saturday and Sunday. There will be ramp closures on I-96 westbound to and from Kent Lake, Milford and Wixom roads.

Click here for MDOT’s construction map.

MDOT has also released more information about lane restrictions after this weekend’s construction.

During rush hours of 6-9 a.m. and 3-8 p.m., eastbound I-96 will have three lanes open. There will be two lanes open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

For I-96 westbound, three lanes will be open from 3-8 p.m. and two open from 8 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the I-96 Flex Route project.

