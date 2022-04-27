Multiple incidents of racism spark changes in Plymouth-Canton Community Schools

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Plymouth-Canton Community Schools is making changes after multiple racist incidents happened at school.

Most recently, the district said in a letter that went out Friday (April 22), that three posters containing hate speech were discovered on campus. Administrators said local police were notified and the students involved have been identified.

The investigation is ongoing but superintendent, Dr. Monica Merritt wrote the incident is “being addressed in accordance with the K-12 student handbook.”

Despite the incident, the president and vice president of the Black Student Union said changes in policy have been occurring since students walked out in protest of a racist recording by a fellow student.

“Having just a listening ear is our main thing, not just to Black Student Union, but everybody. So that’s been really encouraging,” student Jacob Jackson said. “We just came out with a new QR code that’s been implemented in every single classroom in the high school, as well as in the hallways that will ping each level leader at elementary, middle school, and high school level.”

Students can report incidents of racism using that QR code. The reports can be made anonymously, but for those who leave contact information, they will receive updates.

“They let you know within 24 to 48 hour period we got this understand there’s an issue and we’ll look into it,” Andy Gusway said

“Me and Andy really have felt that pressure of racism from the student body so we’re kind of working on education, and talking and having this conversation on race with students,” Jackson said.

Both students have been working with administrators and staff and are now looking to continue the conversation about race, implicit bias among their peers.

The incidents that have been reported have been taken care of within 48 hours.

The Hate and Bias forum will be happening May 11 at 6 p.m. at the Discovery Middle School Auditeria at 45083 Hanford Rd. in Canton.

