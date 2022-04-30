Energy Secretary Granholm to visit Michigan on Monday

FILE - US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm speaks during the closing media conference at the International Energy Agency (IEA) ministerial meeting in Paris, on March 24, 2022. Granholm said Wednesday, April 27, 2022, that Russia's war on Ukraine screams that the world needs to stop importing oil and gas from Russia and instead move toward other forms of energy. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

DETROIT – Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm will pay a visit to Michigan this week, where she served as governor for years, to “support American manufacturing” and promote clean energy initiatives and legislation.

The former Michigan governor, who served from 2003-2010, is scheduled to attend events in East Lansing and Detroit on Monday, May 2. The visit is meant to underscore the administration’s push toward clean energy, driving down energy costs and “prioritizing the historically underserved communities that have been at the center of the fight against climate change,” officials said.

Secretary Granholm will first visit East Lansing for a ribbon cutting event at 10 a.m. at Michigan State University, officials said.

There, the university will unveil its new Facility for Rare Isotope Beams -- a user facility for the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science where scientists study the “properties of rare isotopes (that is, short-lived nuclei not normally found on Earth), nuclear astrophysics, fundamental interactions, and applications for society.” The facility is home to the most powerful heavy-ion accelerator in the world.

Granholm will be joined by other Michigan lawmakers, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Rep. Elissa Slotkin, in East Lansing,

At 2 p.m. on Monday, Secretary Granholm is scheduled to appear at a news conference with Detroit nonprofit Focus: HOPE. The secretary is expected to make a “major” announcement related to the “clean energy provisions included in President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” a press release reads.

