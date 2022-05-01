Activists try to raise awareness for unsolved cold cases in Detroit

The cases have gone cold, but their goal is to raise awareness and hopefully, generate some more leads.

Activist Malik Shabazz walked the streets of Detroit handing out flyers with loved ones of homicide victims.

The cases have gone cold, but their goal is to raise awareness and hopefully, generate some more leads.

One of the areas they focused on was Coventry near Appleton, where Tamala Wells disappeared in 2012.

We spoke with her mother, Donna Davis in 2021.

“The worst part is not knowing,” Davis said. She went on to say that her heart goes out to anyone who has lost a loved one.

There were others who knew the grief she described well.

Kelvin Wheeler Jr. was killed on July 8, 2020 at a red light. It happened at the intersection of Livernois and Ewald Circle. He was a father, educator and coach who was studying to become a preacher.

The group was also reminding people of Steven Radcliff. The 27-year-old was killed by a hit and run driver on March 17, 2020 in the area of Dequindre and E. Robinwood on the east side. The driver of the white 2011-2012 Ford Escape never stopped and hasn’t been caught.

Ad

Anyone with information should call Crime Stroppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.