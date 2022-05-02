56º

Activists target Michigan company facing racial harassment allegations

United Electrical Contractors facing accusations of harassment, discrimination

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

A May 2, 2022, rally against United Electrical Contractors in Corktown. (WDIV)

LANSING, Mich. – An activist group is targeting a Michigan company that’s already facing a federal lawsuit containing allegations of racial harassment on the job.

The National Action Network voiced frustrations that Michigan tax dollars are going to United Electrical Contractors. The Lansing-based company is a subcontractor working on the $74 million Godfrey Hotel in Corktown.

The project is benefitting from development incentives in the form of tax breaks.

Former employees have sued United Electrical Contractors, alleging a pattern of harassment and discrimination. The lawsuit was introduced in January, and litigation is pending.

United Electrical Contractors released a statement calling the lawsuit an “ongoing harassment campaign by a union.” The statement also says that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has declined to take action on some of the allegations included in the suit.

The company says employees receive diversity training, and that, “We are proud of our diverse and talented workforce.”

Here’s the full statement from United Electrical Contractors:

Six former employees of United Electrical Contractors filed a lawsuit against the Lansing-Based company. The lawsuit accuses mid to high-level management of racial harassment of job sites.

