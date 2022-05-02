57º

Local News

Tell us about the teacher who impacted your life in honor of National Appreciation Teacher Week

May is Teacher Appreciation Month

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Teachers, Teacher Appreciation Week, Teacher Appreciation Day, High School, Middle School, Junior High, Elementary School
Image by Wokandapix from Pixabay.

On Friday, President Joe Biden announced that May 1 - 7 is National Teacher Appreciation Week, and May 3 is National Teacher Appreciation Day.

The President shared a quote from his wife, a lifelong educator, in honor of the special week. “Teaching is not what you do. It’s who you are.”

We want to hear about the teacher(s) that has impacted your life!

What lessons and memories do you have with these educators that make them unique in your eyes.

If you have a picture with your favorite teacher, submit it below, and we might use it for social or on our newscasts! If not, comment below and tell us about them.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

