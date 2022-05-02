You can experience the timeline of Malcolm X’s life at the Detroit Opera House

FILE - Malcolm X speaks to reporters in Washington, D.C., May 16, 1963. Two of the three men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X are set to be cleared Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, after insisting on their innocence since the 1965 killing of one of the United States' most formidable fighters for civil rights, Manhattan's top prosecutor said Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo, File)

DETROIT – The Detroit Opera House is bringing Malcolm X’s timeline to life with three performances.

On May 14, 19 and 22, “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X” will be performed.

The performances will detail different aspects of X’s life, from his boyhood in Lansing to his conversion to Islam, and even his assassination.

Christopher Davis’s interpretation of the activists’ life will be accompanied by Anthony Davis’s score and Thulani Davis’s libretto. Robert O’Hara is the director of the production.

“As the creators of an opera that was ground-breaking nearly 40 years ago, we are having the chance to see the work realized in a newly dynamic way with its strengths weighed before a new generation,” says librettist Thulani Davis.

Malcolm X’s roots were in Michigan. Growing up in Lansing during his childhood and then moving back to live in Inkster, many of X’s influences come from the Mitten.

