2 hospitalized after driver flees Warren police, crashes into utility pole

Police say driver fled traffic stop

Tim Pamplin

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

WARREN, Mich. – Two people are hospitalized after a driver fled police during a traffic stop in Warren.

The incident happened Monday (May 2) night. Police said the driver fled, lost control, ran a red light, and crashed into another vehicle before crashing into a utility pole in the area of 10 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway.

Police said there was a woman in the passenger seat of the vehicle that fled. When the vehicle crashed the male driver tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody.

Both the driver and the passenger are now hospitalized in critical condition.

