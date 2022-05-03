Michigan car insurance refund checks: Today is deadline for companies to issue payments

LANSING, Mich. – Auto insurance companies have until May 9 to issue the remaining refunds for eligible Michigan drivers.

Last Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stated that $400 auto refund checks had been sent to nearly three-quarters of eligible Michigan drivers.

The refunds are from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association catastrophic fund surplus.

“Auto insurers have one more week to issue any remaining refunds to eligible drivers, so if you have not yet received your money, be sure to keep an eye on your mailbox or bank account,” said Whitmer. “These refunds will help families pay the bills and put food on the table as we keep growing our economy, creating more good-paying jobs, and lowering costs.”

DIFS Director Anita Fox advises those who are eligible but haven’t yet received a refund to call DIFS at 833-ASK-DIFS Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for assistance, or visit Michigan.gov/MCCArefund for more information.

To be eligible for a refund, drivers must have had a motor vehicle insured to drive on Michigan roads as of 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31, 2021. According to the state, refunds are $400 per vehicle, or $80 per historic vehicle.

Michigan drivers do not need to do anything to receive their refund but may verify their banking information and address with their insurance companies.