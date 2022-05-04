Break out your grills, May is National Barbecue Month -- 17 restaurants, 8 butcher shops to try in Metro Detroit

Summer is right around the corner, which means barbecue season is about to be in full swing.

While barbecue symbolizes summer, May is known as National Barbecue Month.

Many places around Metro Detroit smoke a mean slab of ribs, so there is no need to travel too far for some charcoaled grub.

It might be a coincidence or a sign, but I recently watched David Chang’s Ugly Delicious barbecue episode. It was fascinating learning that the United States took traditional cooking over a fire pit and made it our own thing. From Alabama to Texas, and as far north as Michigan, each state has its own barbecue style.

Michigan tends to have sweeter barbecue compared to other states. Alabama, for example, is all about its white sauce, which is vinegar-based. Texas is all about dry rubs and using as little sauce as possible. In Chang’s barbecue episode, he highlights that barbecuing beef is standard in Tennessee, while in Texas, that is unheard of.

Here in Michigan, grill masters utilize what our state provides: Fruit and maple syrup. It’s no surprise if a griller cures cherry or sugar maple wood for their grill wood chips or has a molasses-based sauce.

Besides the flavor profiles that Michigan-based sauces can provide, our lovely state in the Midwest is also all about side dishes. From coleslaw to mac and cheese, Michigan barbecues tend to have heavy sides that accompany their meat.

From Clarkston to Lincoln Park and everywhere in between, check out these savory spots:

Arkins Sweet BBQ Pit, Southfield

Bad Brads BBQ, Livonia

Bert’s Market Place, Detroit

Bourbons, Brighton

Joe Ann’s Bar B-Q, Detroit

Lazybones Smokehouse, Roseville

Lockhart’s BBQ Royal Oak, Royal Oak

Max and Bella’s Smokehouse, Plymouth

Noah’s Smokehouse, Dearborn

Red Smoke Barbecue, Detroit

Ricewood, Ann Arbor

Round House BBQ, Trenton

Slows Bar BQ, Detroit

Union Woodshop, Clarkston

Vicki’s Barbecue, Detroit

Victory Smokehouse, Warren

Zukin’s Rib Shack, Lincoln Park

Looking to grill at home? Check out these local butcher shops:

Berry & Sons Islamic Slaughter House, Detroit

Cattleman’s, Taylor

Dearborn Meat Market, Dearborn

Hollywood Markets, Troy

KAPS Wholesale, Detroit

Marrow, Detroit

Ronnies Meats, Detroit

Steiners Meat Market, Warren

What is your favorite BBQ spot in Metro Detroit? Please send me your recommendation at ewashington@wdiv.com.