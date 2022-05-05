City council reacts to Warren mayor’s State of the City address: ‘He’s not following the law’

Warren mayor Jim Fouts is laying out his vision in his State of the City address.

WARREN, Mich. – Mayor Jim Fouts shared his vision for Warren at his annual State of the City address.

It’s coming as the mayor has one very large roadblock in the way of all of it, the Warren City Council.

“The council, shortly ago, wanted to override my veto, which would have led to another lawsuit,” Fouts said.

Fouts acknowledged the power struggle between his authority and the city council during his address.

“One councilman said ‘it’s not my job to meet with the citizens. I should meet with the CEOs and forget about that,’” Fouts said.

Fouts went back and forth from city accolades to hopes of repairing a broken relationship. He spoke about a new downtown development that he said a majority of the council doesn’t want.

He said the council needs to approve a long list of projects that will benefit residents.

“What city wouldn’t want more money? Well, this city council doesn’t,” Fouts said.

Local 4 spoke with councilwoman Angela Rogensues about Fouts’ vision for strengthening the relationship between both parties of city government.

“It’s an unfortunate set of circumstances. I would like to see my colleagues work more collaboratively so that we can move forward for the city and the folks we represent,” Rogensues said.

City Council President Patrick Green said he was not invited to the address.

“He wants to talk about the downtown, which doesn’t work. He wants to talk about how we’re mean to him and how we take him to court. We do take him to court. It’s a very good reason. He’s not following the law,” Green said.

