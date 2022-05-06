How Detroit police, other departments are working to stop violence on freeways

Violence on freeways spiked during the COVID pandemic and police departments are working together to prevent more violence.

DETROIT – Detroit police and other police departments in Metro Detroit are coming together to address violence on freeways.

Violent incidents spiked during the COVID pandemic and ahead of the summer months. Police are coming up with a plan to turn the trend around.

“This is not a Detroit problem, it’s an our problem. Our freeways are being used as pathways to escape from violence. Violence in Detroit and neighboring communities,” Detroit police Chief James White said.

Year Number of shootings 2020 59 2021 59 2022 (as of May 5) 12

Operation Brison

A meeting of Metro Detroit police leaders was held on Thursday (May 5) to talk about year two of “Operation Brison.”

The goal is for police all over Metro Detroit to work together to make all area freeways safer.

Two-year-old Brison Christian was in his family’s vehicle as they were returning home from basketball practice when gunfire erupted on the freeway. Brison was struck and killed.

How can police stop freeway shootings? One can happen in the blink of an eye and it’s hard for witnesses to tell where a gunshot came from.

The plan is to have more officers working together on freeways, looking out for potential road rage. Another step could be something similar to Project Green Light cameras, but on freeways.

Forty different law enforcement agencies across Metro Detroit have to cooperate to try and lower the number of shootings.

