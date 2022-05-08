Five generations of Detroit family celebrates Mother’s Day together for the first time in 2 years

From 86-year-old Lula Anderson to 18-moth-old Lovelyn, after two years apart the Anderson family is back together for Mother’s Day attending a Sunday service they will never forget.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Five generations of a Detroit family spent Mother’s Day together this year.

The Anderson family which included seven children moved to Detroit from Mississippi in 1965.

The matriarch is now a great great grandmother.

“It’s just a miracle because most people don’t get to live for five generations,” says Lula Anderson.

Between all of the women, decades of love, service to others and unwavering devotion to God.

“I was just telling my grandmother the other day, that it is tearjerking to see her grow up in church clapping her hands and singing,” said Yarisha Parsons.

Loretta Mormon tells us that the family has been through a lot and they still manage to show each other love. Sonya Marshall shares how she feels about being loved by a mother, grandmother and being a mother to her children.

“This will never gonna go away,” says Anderson. “We are going to think about this forever. It’s going to go down in history”