Traffic Update: EB I-94 back open at 8 Mile Road

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – All eastbound lanes of I-94 near 8 Mile Road are back open Monday morning after a car crash shut down the freeway.
The crash was reported just after 1 a.m. Monday, and the freeway was closed for just over an hour.
