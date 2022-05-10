Complaints continue to pour in over Downtown Royal Oak’s parking system

There is a lot of talk about Royal Oak's back-in parking situation.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – People have been voicing their frustrations with the parking situation in Downtown Royal Oak.

And now a petition to eliminate sentry parking has reached nearly 3,000 signatures. It’s not just the back-in parking situation that’s come under fire.

The problem is really two-fold. For starters, the back-in only parking on South Washington has been frustrating for drivers. They have complained to the city commission.

“I’ve seen other people, either younger people or elders that have so much problems with it that they sometimes can’t do it. I’ve also seen near accidents,” a resident said.

The police said it’s a safer option, but customers have said it’s a miserable situation.

“I could stand here for more than 10 minutes just reading all the social media posts on why people don’t like it, why they will not be coming back and why business owners will be hurt by this decision,” a resident said.

Customers have been letting businesses know that they will be going elsewhere because of how complex the parking is.

The other issue is paying for parking in the app, customers have faced a lot of issues.

The city commission is expected to discuss the parking situation at a meeting on Monday (May 9) night.

