Morning 4: Protecting yourself from ‘tick explosion’ in Michigan -- and more top stories

Increasing threat: How to protect yourself from Michigan’s ‘tick explosion’

Experts say Michigan is experiencing a “tick explosion.”

Seeing ticks in most areas of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula used to be a rare occurrence. But with ticks becoming more common in the southern half of the state, it’s important for people to be alert and protect themselves from the parasites when outdoors.

Man accused of trying to burn Dearborn Fresh Supermarket arrested after police chase, crash

Police pursued and arrested a man accused of starting two fires outside Dearborn Fresh Supermarket. The man led police on a car chase, and then a brief foot chase, before being apprehended.

Inside the manhunt for an escaped murder suspect and jailer

It was about three hours after sheriff’s officials in Alabama realized a capital murder suspect and a senior jail official who had taken him for a mental health evaluation had disappeared when Sheriff Rick Singleton called in the U.S. marshals.

‘I was raped’: Former Eastern Michigan student shares what happened when he reported assault

A former Eastern Michigan University student is coming forward to share the story of how he says he was treated by the university after being sexually assaulted in his dorm room.

“I still have nightmares,” Jacob Goldberg said. “I very much am worried about other students there.”

