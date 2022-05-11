Metro Detroit weather: Tracking a shower chance before we heat up

DETROIT – We have more clouds rolling through Metro Detroit this Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s as you head out in mostly dry conditions. A complex of storms over Wisconsin is dying out, but it’s bringing a little added moisture into our area as it passes by and we cannot rule out a few showers as a result, especially in our North Zone and over toward the Flint area. Most of us won’t likely see a drop as our dry air will win this battle for most of the area as we hit the roads or pound the pavement early on this Hump Day

Sunrise is at 6:16 a.m.

We will have to battle through some cloud cover all day today around Metro Detroit as the wet weather stays away. There is also a chance that we see a little mid or late afternoon clearing which would really help us warm up again, obviously. The clouds will be the main player for our forecast highs with only partly sunny skies bringing highs into the upper 70s, and closer to 80 degrees or warmer if we can thin out those clouds later today. The winds will be a little more gentle SE 5-12mph without any big gusts and a very quiet and nice Summer-like day today.

Sunset is at 8:44 p.m.

All signs in the forecast models points to more and more sunshine on tap for Thursday and Friday making the end of the work and school week the warmest part of our week as the warming trend slowly builds. So, look for highs in the low 80s on Thursday and just slightly cooler on Friday. It looks like there will be some late day clouds filling in Friday ahead of some active Saturday weather, but it will stay dry Friday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies becoming partly sunny.

The weekend will be our next decent shot at some Spring showers and storms. Saturday now looks to be the worst of it with afternoon rain and thunderstorms forming with the heat of the day and the approach of a frontal boundary. There could be some gusty storms forming and we could even see a few strong to severe storms forming in the mid to late afternoon. Highs will be in the neighborhood of 80F as those storms move through.

Sunday no longer looks like the wetter of our weekend days, but there will be some scattered rain and thundershowers. Highs will stay in the mid 70s Sunday with mainly afternoon showers, and then cooling into next week. Some morning rain possible Monday and then highs closer to 70 degrees cooling down into the upper 60s by Tuesday of next week. We’ll keep you posted with more specifics on the weekend rain chances as we get closer.

