Todd Bettison named new deputy mayor of Detroit

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan has named Todd Bettison as his new deputy mayor of Detroit.

Bettison currently serves as first assistant chief of police. He will begin his new position on May 23.

Bettison replaces Conrad Mallett, who has been confirmed as city council’s new Corporation Counsel.

“Todd Bettison has a remarkable ability to work positively with every type of community group to improve the city,” Duggan said. His leadership of the Neighborhood Police Officer program was a major part of changing the way the Detroit Police Department relates to Detroiters.”

Bettison has served with the Detroit Police Department for 27 years. In his role with DPD he has overseen aspects of the department’s community relations and administrative functions.

“I truly believe in servant leadership and being given this opportunity means I’ll be able to serve the people of the City of Detroit in new ways and in new areas,” Bettison said. “There is so much more we can accomplish for the people of this city if we are able to find common ground with those members of the community that disagree with us. I believe the best solutions are the ones developed collaboratively.”

Bettison’s key areas of focus with the mayor’s office will be:

Fire Department

Emergency management and homeland security

Building Safety, Engineering & Environmental enforcement

Community and Faith Based Affairs

Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity

Government affairs

